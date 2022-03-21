$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Compass
High Altitude
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
- Listing ID: 8675384
- Stock #: 21P169A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eco Green Pearl
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,288 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 80,288 Miles! This Jeep Compass boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: One-Year SiriusXM Subscription, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone.*This Jeep Compass Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Keyless Entry, Body-Colour Fascias w/Bright Insert, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Bright Side Roof Rails, Body-Colour Liftgate Applique, Bright Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, High Altitude Package, Silver Interior Accents, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, High Altitude Badge, Illuminated Entry, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Rear 60/40 Split Recline Seat, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Driver 1-Touch Power Windows , SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, RADIO: UCONNECT 230 6CD/DVD/MP3, ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD), ECO GREEN PEARL, DARK SLATE GREY, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, Wheels w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring Suspension, Tires: P215/60R17 BSW A-S Touring.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: One look at the 2015 Compass with its distinct grill, and you'll know you are buying it. Its rich heritage of capability places into the body of a striking crossover. With sweeping lines and modern flair, this beauty is bound to impress. The Compass is available in three models: Sport, Latitude, and Limited. The Sport and Latitude come standard with a 2.0-Liter, 4-Cylinder 158hp engine. The Limited comes standard with a 2.4-liter, 4-Cylinder engine with 172hp, and it's an optional for the models. The Sport is the only model that comes in a five-speed manual transmission. Optional on the Sport and standard on the Latitude and Limited is the 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. However, all three models give you the option for AutoStick Automatic transmission, which lets you drive in fully automatic mode or driver interactive manual. The 4x4 is available in two styles: Freedom Drive I, or Freedom Drive II. With the Compass, fuel efficiency capabilities vary depending on which combination of engine, drivetrain, and transmission types you choose. The best gas mileage is achieved with the Sport model with its 2.0-liter engine, front-wheel drive, and manual transmission. It gives you an EPA estimated 23MPG City and 30MPG Highway. The Compass dash controls are intuitive and within easy reach. Standard on the Limited and optional on the Latitude is the Uconnect System with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, and the ability to use voice commands for making calls and controlling your MP3 player. For storage, there is 53.6 cubic feet of maximum cargo space. Standard on all models is electronic stability control, roll mitigation, speed control, brake assist, and an array of airbags.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your Jeep Compass!
