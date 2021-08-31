Menu
2015 RAM 1500

133,025 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie Limited

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie Limited

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,025KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7864605
  • Stock #: 21457B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,025 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options*This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LARAMIE LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD), Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Limited Badge, Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Laramie Limited Instrument Cluster, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Leather-Wrapped Grab Handle, Laramie Limited Group, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Delete Tow Hooks, Luxury Door Trim Panel, Ram 1500 Badge , POWER SUNROOF, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, GVWR: 3,152 KGS (6,950 LBS), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230-Amp Alternator, GVWR: 3,152 kgs (6,950 lbs), Maximum Duty Engine Cooling, 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio, 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 3.0L Diesel Badge, Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Next Generation Engine Controller, 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Function has never had a more impressive form. The exterior of the Ram 1500 is re-engineered to look and perform better. With active aerodynamics and an upgraded front fascia, it's both beautiful and powerful. Available RamBox Cargo Management System offers lockable, lighted, drainable storage - perfect for storing tools, gear, and beverages. With new fabrics and leather trim choices for seats the interior of the Ram 1500 feels as good as it looks. From the displays to the stitching, it's the most sophisticated Ram Truck experience yet. The 7-inch premium customizable screen lets you know what's going on inside, outside, and under the hood. With the Uconnect Access System, your truck can do double duty as a mobile office or entertainment center. The available 8.4-inch touchscreen offers available features like interior climate control and 3-D terrain maps. Bluetooth wireless connectivity, voice command, and steering wheel-mounted buttons mean you're always in complete control. Whether it's the legendary power of a 5.7L HEMI V8, the potent and efficient 3.6L Pentastar V6 with Best-in-Class fuel economy, or the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 with exceptional torque and best fuel economy of any full-size pickup, there is an engine configuration right for you. Ram 1500 is the only light-duty truck in the U.S. with an available eight-speed transmission offering superior acceleration in low gears. Pair that with a 4-corner air suspension that keeps heavy loads level and you'll keep your payload on the right road. Dynamic front crumple zones and side-impact door beams help absorb impact forces from every angle. Ram 1500 side occupant protection system includes side-curtain airbags and side-impact door beams.*Stop By Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Metallic
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230-Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 152 kgs (6 950 lbs) Maximum Duty Engine Cooling 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 3.0L Diesel Badge Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Next Generation Engine Contr...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LARAMIE LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Limited Badge Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Body-Colou...

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

