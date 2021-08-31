2015 RAM 1500

$36,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 0 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7864605

7864605 Stock #: 21457B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 133,025 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Granite Crystal Metallic PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230-Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 152 kgs (6 950 lbs) Maximum Duty Engine Cooling 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 3.0L Diesel Badge Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Next Generation Engine Contr... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LARAMIE LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Limited Badge Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Body-Colou...

