2015 RAM 1500

*This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options*This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LARAMIE LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD), Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Limited Badge, Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Laramie Limited Instrument Cluster, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Leather-Wrapped Grab Handle, Laramie Limited Group, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Delete Tow Hooks, Luxury Door Trim Panel, Ram 1500 Badge , POWER SUNROOF, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, GVWR: 3,152 KGS (6,950 LBS), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230-Amp Alternator, GVWR: 3,152 kgs (6,950 lbs), Maximum Duty Engine Cooling, 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio, 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 3.0L Diesel Badge, Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Next Generation Engine Controller, 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Function has never had a more impressive form. The exterior of the Ram 1500 is re-engineered to look and perform better. With active aerodynamics and an upgraded front fascia, it's both beautiful and powerful. Available RamBox Cargo Management System offers lockable, lighted, drainable storage - perfect for storing tools, gear, and beverages. With new fabrics and leather trim choices for seats the interior of the Ram 1500 feels as good as it looks. From the displays to the stitching, it's the most sophisticated Ram Truck experience yet. The 7-inch premium customizable screen lets you know what's going on inside, outside, and under the hood. With the Uconnect Access System, your truck can do double duty as a mobile office or entertainment center. The available 8.4-inch touchscreen offers available features like interior climate control and 3-D terrain maps. Bluetooth wireless connectivity, voice command, and steering wheel-mounted buttons mean you're always in complete control. Whether it's the legendary power of a 5.7L HEMI V8, the potent and efficient 3.6L Pentastar V6 with Best-in-Class fuel economy, or the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 with exceptional torque and best fuel economy of any full-size pickup, there is an engine configuration right for you. Ram 1500 is the only light-duty truck in the U.S. with an available eight-speed transmission offering superior acceleration in low gears. Pair that with a 4-corner air suspension that keeps heavy loads level and you'll keep your payload on the right road. Dynamic front crumple zones and side-impact door beams help absorb impact forces from every angle. Ram 1500 side occupant protection system includes side-curtain airbags and side-impact door beams.*Stop By Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.
