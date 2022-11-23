$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
SPORT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD).* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) , SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer, Humidity Sensor, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD), CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS -inc: Ventilated Front Seats, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats.* This Ram 1500 is a Superstar! *Green Car Journal 2015 Green Truck of the Year, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Function has never had a more impressive form. The exterior of the Ram 1500 is re-engineered to look and perform better. With active aerodynamics and an upgraded front fascia, it's both beautiful and powerful. Available RamBox Cargo Management System offers lockable, lighted, drainable storage - perfect for storing tools, gear, and beverages. With new fabrics and leather trim choices for seats the interior of the Ram 1500 feels as good as it looks. From the displays to the stitching, it's the most sophisticated Ram Truck experience yet. The 7-inch premium customizable screen lets you know what's going on inside, outside, and under the hood. With the Uconnect Access System, your truck can do double duty as a mobile office or entertainment center. The available 8.4-inch touchscreen offers available features like interior climate control and 3-D terrain maps. Bluetooth wireless connectivity, voice command, and steering wheel-mounted buttons mean you're always in complete control. Whether it's the legendary power of a 5.7L HEMI V8, the potent and efficient 3.6L Pentastar V6 with Best-in-Class fuel economy, or the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 with exceptional torque and best fuel economy of any full-size pickup, there is an engine configuration right for you. Ram 1500 is the only light-duty truck in the U.S. with an available eight-speed transmission offering superior acceleration in low gears. Pair that with a 4-corner air suspension that keeps heavy loads level and you'll keep your payload on the right road. Dynamic front crumple zones and side-impact door beams help absorb impact forces from every angle. Ram 1500 side occupant protection system includes side-curtain airbags and side-impact door beams.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
