2016 Chevrolet Cruze

This Chevrolet Cruze Limited boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up.* This Chevrolet Cruze Limited Features the Following Options *Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) steel with silver-painted wheel covers, Wheel covers, bolt-on Silver-painted, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed manual with overdrive, Traction control, Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance, Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft-deterrent system with anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Cruze Limited come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
