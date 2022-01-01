Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

126,676 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,676KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8103271
  • Stock #: 22P005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22P005
  • Mileage 126,676 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Cruze Limited boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up.* This Chevrolet Cruze Limited Features the Following Options *Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) steel with silver-painted wheel covers, Wheel covers, bolt-on Silver-painted, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed manual with overdrive, Traction control, Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance, Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft-deterrent system with anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Cruze Limited come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

