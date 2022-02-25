$17,624+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited LT
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$17,624
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8299122
- Stock #: 22P089
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,394 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Cruze Limited delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up.* This Chevrolet Cruze Limited Features the Following Options *Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed manual with overdrive, Traction control, Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance, Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft-deterrent system with anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer, Suspension, rear, compound crank.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your Chevrolet Cruze Limited!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.