2016 Chevrolet Equinox

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention. This Chevrolet Equinox delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer., Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer.* This Chevrolet Equinox Features the Following Options *Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Traction control, Tires, P235/55R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare with steel wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.), Theft-deterrent system, anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer., Suspension, Refined Ride.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your Chevrolet Equinox!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7