2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

93,060 KM

Details Description Features

$17,521

+ tax & licensing
$17,521

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

SXT

SXT

Location

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

$17,521

+ taxes & licensing

93,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7603294
  • Stock #: 21425A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 93,060 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (WGH), UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD).* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder , SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Power 2nd-Row Windows, Kumho Brand Tires, Power 3rd-Row Quarter-Vented Windows, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum (WGH), Body-Colour Sill Applique, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, HDMI Input Jack, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5" Touchscreen, 6 Speakers, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD, POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (WGH)
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD
POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Power 2nd-Row Windows Kumho Brand Tires Power 3rd-Row Quarter-Vented Windows Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum (WGH) Body-Colour Sill Applique Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd ...
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

