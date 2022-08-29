$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
- Listing ID: 9194743
- Stock #: 22P172
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,939 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC Sierra 1500 delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger.* This GMC Sierra 1500 Features the Following Options *Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) ultra bright machined aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case (Standard on 4WD models only.), Transfer case, 4WD, active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.), Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, Tires, P275/55R20 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your GMC Sierra 1500!
Vehicle Features
