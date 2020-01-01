Menu
2016 Jeep Renegade

North

2016 Jeep Renegade

North

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$18,884

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,620KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4474734
  • Stock #: 19571A1A
  • VIN: ZACCJBBT5GPD29939
Exterior Colour
Jetset Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs. This Jeep Renegade delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P225/55R18 AS, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Vinyl Shift Knob, TIRES: P225/55R18 AS.*This Jeep Renegade Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start , REMOTE START SYSTEM, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Rear 40/20/40 Fold & Trunk Pass-Thru, Power 8-Way Driver Manual 4-Way Passenger Seats, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START, JETSET BLUE, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 -inc: Tires: 215/60R17 BSW AS Touring, 3.734 Final Drive Ratio, Engine Oil Cooler, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your Jeep Renegade!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Remote Start System
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • Tires: P225/55R18 AS
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Vinyl Shift Knob
  • WHEELS: 18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P225/55R18 AS
  • Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
  • 3.734 Final Drive Ratio
  • JETSET BLUE
  • PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
  • Requires Subscription
  • COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
  • ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 -inc: Tires: 215/60R17 BSW AS Touring 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum
  • POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear 40/20/40 Fold & Trunk Pass-Thru Power 8-Way Driver Manual 4-Way Passenger Seats Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

