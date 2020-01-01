2016 Jeep Renegade

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs. This Jeep Renegade delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P225/55R18 AS, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Vinyl Shift Knob, TIRES: P225/55R18 AS.*This Jeep Renegade Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start , REMOTE START SYSTEM, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Rear 40/20/40 Fold & Trunk Pass-Thru, Power 8-Way Driver Manual 4-Way Passenger Seats, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START, JETSET BLUE, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 -inc: Tires: 215/60R17 BSW AS Touring, 3.734 Final Drive Ratio, Engine Oil Cooler, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your Jeep Renegade!
