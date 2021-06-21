2017 Buick Enclave

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 10 Best Certified Pre-Owned 3-Row SUVs Under $30,000. This Buick Enclave boasts a Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer.* This Buick Enclave Features the Following Options *Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down features, passenger Express-Down feature, Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) 10-spoke aluminum, Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, USB port, 2 charging-only ports, located in the rear of the centre console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, Trailering provisions, 2000 lbs. (907 kg), Traction control, full-range, Tires, P255/60R19-108S all-season, blackwall, Michelin.* This Buick Enclave is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Certified Pre-Owned 3-Row SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your Buick Enclave!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7