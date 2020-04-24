2017 Buick Envision

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights. This Buick Envision delivers a Gas I4 2.5L/- TBD engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 192 lb-ft of torque [260 N-m] @ 4400 rpm). (STD), Windows, power, rear with express-down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down.*This Buick Envision Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) 10-spoke painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare, USB ports, dual, charging-only located in the rear of the centre console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Tires, P225/60R18 all-season blackwall, Tire, 17" (43.2 cm) compact spare located under rear cargo floor, Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry, Teen Driver Mode.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights, IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Envision today!
