2017 Buick Envision

Preferred

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,586KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4909143
  • Stock #: 20P025A
  • VIN: LRBFXCSA5HD079729
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights. This Buick Envision delivers a Gas I4 2.5L/- TBD engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 192 lb-ft of torque [260 N-m] @ 4400 rpm). (STD), Windows, power, rear with express-down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down.*This Buick Envision Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) 10-spoke painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare, USB ports, dual, charging-only located in the rear of the centre console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Tires, P225/60R18 all-season blackwall, Tire, 17" (43.2 cm) compact spare located under rear cargo floor, Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry, Teen Driver Mode.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights, IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Envision today!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm 192 lb-ft of torque [260 N-m] @ 4400 rpm). (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

