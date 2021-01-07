2017 Chevrolet Colorado

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
KBB.com 10 Best Used Trucks Under $20,000. This Chevrolet Colorado delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, rear-sliding, manual.* This Chevrolet Colorado Features the Following Options *Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, Transmission, 8-speed automatic (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine. Standard on Crew Cab models. Available on Extended Cab models.), Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac, Transfer case shield, Traction control, electronic, Tires, P255/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R16 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor System.* This Chevrolet Colorado is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Used Trucks Under $20,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a reliable Colorado today!
