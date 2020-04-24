2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Chevrolet Cruze boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer.* This Chevrolet Cruze Features the Following Options *Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Tires, 225/45R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tire Pressure Display.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.
