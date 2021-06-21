2017 Chevrolet Equinox

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Chevrolet Equinox boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer., Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer.*This Chevrolet Equinox Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Traction control, Tires, P235/55R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare with steel wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.), Theft-deterrent system, anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer., Suspension, Refined Ride.* Stop By Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
