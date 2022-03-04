$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Chevrolet Equinox boasts a Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm, 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer., Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer.* This Chevrolet Equinox Features the Following Options *Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors, Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Traction control, Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RVF) 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.), Tire, compact spare with steel wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.), Theft-deterrent system, anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer., Suspension, Refined Ride, Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.
