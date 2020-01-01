Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ**BLOWOUT PRICE**

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ**BLOWOUT PRICE**

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,859KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4461594
  • Stock #: 20017A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC2HG232388
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright-machined aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your Chevrolet Silverado 1500!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2010 Ford Edge Limit...
 147,320 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 58,413 KM
$32,626 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 156,224 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Send A Message