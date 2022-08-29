$43,781+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
$43,781
- Listing ID: 9155548
- Stock #: 23015A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 150,017 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Buy Awards. This Chevrolet Tahoe boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer.*This Chevrolet Tahoe Comes Equipped with These Options *Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass, Windows, power, all express down, front express up, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) aluminum with high-polished finish, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver, Trailer sway control, Tires, P265/65R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Buy Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
