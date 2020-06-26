2017 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
This Dodge Journey delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P225/55R19 BSW AS TOURING (STD).* This Dodge Journey Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen, RADIO: 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/NAV, POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE, PITCH BLACK, NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Radio: 8.4" Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, MOPAR ALL-WEATHER GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Tray (CKZ), MOPAR Splash Guards, MOPAR Door Sill Guards, MOPAR Slush Mats, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, GVW/PAYLOAD RATING, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Area Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Easy Entry Seat, GVW/Payload Rating, A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.
