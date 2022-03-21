Menu
2017 Ford Escape

1 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

1KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8675387
  • Stock #: 22P121A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 1 Miles! This Ford Escape delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Sparkle-Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer.* This Ford Escape Features the Following Options *Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo.* This Ford Escape is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact SUVs Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

