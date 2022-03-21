$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8675387
- Stock #: 22P121A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 1 Miles! This Ford Escape delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Sparkle-Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer.* This Ford Escape Features the Following Options *Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo.* This Ford Escape is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact SUVs Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
