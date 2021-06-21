2017 Hyundai Elantra...

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Hyundai Elantra boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.* This Hyundai Elantra Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Elantra today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7