$19,262+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
$19,262
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9561742
- Stock #: 22286B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,450 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $15,000. This Mazda Mazda3 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering it's smooth transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Alloy, Valet Function.*This Mazda Mazda3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tires: P205/60R16 AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button.* This Mazda Mazda3 is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
