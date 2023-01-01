Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

110,450 KM

Details Description Features

$19,262

+ tax & licensing
GS

Location

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

110,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9561742
  • Stock #: 22286B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,450 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $15,000. This Mazda Mazda3 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering it's smooth transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Alloy, Valet Function.*This Mazda Mazda3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tires: P205/60R16 AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button.* This Mazda Mazda3 is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

