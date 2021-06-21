$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 8 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7439042

7439042 Stock #: 20P087A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 112,807 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Conventional Spare Tire 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Class IV Hitch Receiver Add Spray-In Bedliner ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port - Charge Only Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperat... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Centre Hub Body Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step ... BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port - Charge Only Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Consol...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.