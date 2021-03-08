2018 Buick Encore

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Only 20,000 Miles! This Buick Encore delivers a Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing.*This Buick Encore Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power, rear with express-down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vehicle protection, corrosion preventative, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control, Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn, Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer, vehicle, PASS-Key III.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7