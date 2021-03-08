Menu
2018 Buick Encore

20,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6682028
  • Stock #: 21169A2

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Only 20,000 Miles! This Buick Encore delivers a Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing.*This Buick Encore Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power, rear with express-down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vehicle protection, corrosion preventative, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control, Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn, Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer, vehicle, PASS-Key III.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

