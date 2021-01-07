Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

196,093 KM

Details Description Features

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
4WD ZR2

Location

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

196,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,093 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Chevrolet Colorado delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down.* This Chevrolet Colorado Features the Following Options *Window, rear-sliding, manual, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, Transmission, 8-speed automatic (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine.), Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac, Transfer case shield, Trailer brake controller, integrated, Traction control, electronic, Tow/Haul Mode.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Colorado today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

