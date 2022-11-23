Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

1 KM

Details Description Features

$28,864

+ tax & licensing
Premier

Premier

Location

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

1KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9422482
  • Stock #: 23078A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 1 Miles! This Chevrolet Equinox delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Windows, power, rear with express-down.*This Chevrolet Equinox Comes Equipped with These Options *Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) Ultra Bright machined with Sparkle Silver pockets, Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, 2, with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area, USB data ports, 2, located in the front console bin, USB charging-only ports, 2, located in the rear of the floor console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, Trim, Bright lower window.* This Chevrolet Equinox is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your Chevrolet Equinox!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

