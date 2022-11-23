$28,864+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
$28,864
- Listing ID: 9422482
- Stock #: 23078A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 1 Miles! This Chevrolet Equinox delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Windows, power, rear with express-down.*This Chevrolet Equinox Comes Equipped with These Options *Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) Ultra Bright machined with Sparkle Silver pockets, Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, 2, with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area, USB data ports, 2, located in the front console bin, USB charging-only ports, 2, located in the rear of the floor console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, Trim, Bright lower window.* This Chevrolet Equinox is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your Chevrolet Equinox!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
