2018 Chevrolet Traverse

117,195 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

LT True North

LT True North

Location

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

117,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6128958
  • Stock #: 20522B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 117,195 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Affordable 3-Row Vehicles. This Chevrolet Traverse delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer.*This Chevrolet Traverse Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) machined face aluminum with Technical Grey pockets, Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable, Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors, Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch, Traction Mode Select, Tool kit, road emergency.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Most Affordable 3-Row Vehicles, KBB.com Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

