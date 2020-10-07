2018 Chevrolet Traverse

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 10 Most Affordable 3-Row Vehicles. This Chevrolet Traverse delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer.*This Chevrolet Traverse Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) machined face aluminum with Technical Grey pockets, Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable, Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors, Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch, Traction Mode Select, Tool kit, road emergency.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Most Affordable 3-Row Vehicles, KBB.com Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7