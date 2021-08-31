2018 Chrysler Pacifica

+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com Best Family Cars. This Chrysler Pacifica boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P235/60R18 BSW AS W/ACF, TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Satin Silver Aluminum, Nexen Brand Tires, Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS w/ACF.* This Chrysler Pacifica Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 8.4" Touchscreen, MOPAR OVERHEAD DVD VIDEO SYSTEM, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), DARK CORDOVAN PEARL, ALLOY/TOFFEE/COGNAC, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, ALLOY/TOFFEE SEATS, Wheels: 17" x 7" Tech Silver 10-Spoke Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Most Affordable 3-Row Vehicles, KBB.com Best Family Cars.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a dependable Pacifica today!
