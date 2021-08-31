Menu
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

85,139 KM

$30,555

+ tax & licensing
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
Touring-L

Location

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

85,139KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7603291
  • Stock #: 21413B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Cordovan Pearl
  • Interior Colour Alloy/Toffee/Cognac
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 85,139 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Family Cars. This Chrysler Pacifica boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P235/60R18 BSW AS W/ACF, TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Satin Silver Aluminum, Nexen Brand Tires, Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS w/ACF.* This Chrysler Pacifica Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 8.4" Touchscreen, MOPAR OVERHEAD DVD VIDEO SYSTEM, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), DARK CORDOVAN PEARL, ALLOY/TOFFEE/COGNAC, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, ALLOY/TOFFEE SEATS, Wheels: 17" x 7" Tech Silver 10-Spoke Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Most Affordable 3-Row Vehicles, KBB.com Best Family Cars.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a dependable Pacifica today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
Dark Cordovan Pearl
MOPAR OVERHEAD DVD VIDEO SYSTEM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ALLOY/TOFFEE SEATS
ALLOY/TOFFEE/COGNAC LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
TIRES: P235/60R18 BSW AS W/ACF
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Satin Silver Aluminum Nexen Brand Tires Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS w/ACF
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year Sir...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

