2018 Ford F-150

134,521 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Location

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

134,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8816396
  • Stock #: 22P139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,521 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD), Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.* This Ford F-150 is a Superstar! *KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)

