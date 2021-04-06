2018 GMC Canyon

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
This GMC Canyon delivers a Diesel I4 2.8L/169 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.8L DURAMAX TURBO-DIESEL, DI, 4-CYLINDER (181 hp [135.0 kW] @ 3400 rpm, 369 lb-ft of torque [500 N-m] @ 2000 rpm), includes (K40) Exhaust brake, (JL1) Trailer brake controller, (NQ6) Transfer case (4WD models only), (S1K) 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel spare wheel and (ZJJ) 265/70R16 all-season, blackwall spare tire, Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down.*This GMC Canyon Comes Equipped with These Options *Window, rear-sliding, manual, Wheels, 20" (50.9 cm) Ultra-Bright machined aluminum with painted accents, Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac, Traction control, electronic, Tow/Haul Mode, Tires, 255/55R20 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 265/70R16 all-season, blackwall.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
