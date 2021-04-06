Menu
2018 GMC Canyon

58,276 KM

Details Description Features

$41,856

+ tax & licensing
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

4WD Denali

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

58,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6965522
  Stock #: 21302A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,276 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC Canyon delivers a Diesel I4 2.8L/169 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.8L DURAMAX TURBO-DIESEL, DI, 4-CYLINDER (181 hp [135.0 kW] @ 3400 rpm, 369 lb-ft of torque [500 N-m] @ 2000 rpm), includes (K40) Exhaust brake, (JL1) Trailer brake controller, (NQ6) Transfer case (4WD models only), (S1K) 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel spare wheel and (ZJJ) 265/70R16 all-season, blackwall spare tire, Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down.*This GMC Canyon Comes Equipped with These Options *Window, rear-sliding, manual, Wheels, 20" (50.9 cm) Ultra-Bright machined aluminum with painted accents, Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac, Traction control, electronic, Tow/Haul Mode, Tires, 255/55R20 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 265/70R16 all-season, blackwall.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.8L DURAMAX TURBO-DIESEL DI 4-CYLINDER (181 hp [135.0 kW] @ 3400 rpm 369 lb-ft of torque [500 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) includes (K40) Exhaust brake (JL1) Trailer brake controller (NQ6) Transfer case (4WD models only) (S1K) 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

