2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
This GMC Sierra 1500 boasts a Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.).* This GMC Sierra 1500 Features the Following Options *Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Transfer case, active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.), Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, Tires, P265/65R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver.* Stop By Today *For a must-own GMC Sierra 1500 come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
