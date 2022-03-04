$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLT
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
- Listing ID: 8470371
- Stock #: 22165A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 45,500 Miles! This GMC Terrain boasts a Turbo Gas/Ethanol I4 2.0L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down.* This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options *Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) machined aluminum with Gray painted accents, Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trim, Black lower body, Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall, Tire, spare, T125/70R17 blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor manual learn with Tire Fill Alert.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your GMC Terrain!
Vehicle Features
