2018 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 67,729 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Yukon delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.), Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent, Wiper, rear.*This GMC Yukon Comes Equipped with These Options *Windshield, solar absorbing, Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass, Windows, power all express down, front express up, Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) ultra bright machined aluminum, Wheel, full-size spare 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, Transmission, 10-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting, Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing, Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver, Trailer brake controller, integrated.* Stop By Today *For a must-own GMC Yukon come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
