2018 Infiniti QX60

140,916 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Infiniti QX60

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,916KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9405040
  • Stock #: 22P197

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,916 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. This INFINITI QX60 delivers a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy, Valet Function.* This INFINITI QX60 Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 235/65R18 T-Rated AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *For a must-own INFINITI QX60 come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

