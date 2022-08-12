Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

106,250 KM

$31,993

+ tax & licensing
$31,993

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$31,993

+ taxes & licensing

106,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8980030
  • Stock #: 22306A

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 106,250 KM

This Nissan Pathfinder boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna, Valet Function, Trip Computer.* This Nissan Pathfinder Features the Following Options *Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Nissan Pathfinder come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

