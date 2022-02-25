Menu
2018 RAM 1500

176,233 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

176,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Hydro Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,233 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options*This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Exterior Badging, Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Ram 1500 Badge, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER. QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Sport Group, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, HYDRO BLUE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Humidity Sensor, Black 4x4 Badge, Power Adjustable Pedals, Sport Performance Hood, Black Ram 1500 Badge, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Black Closeout Trim , SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Humidity Sensor, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, Uconnect Access, POWER SUNROOF, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX.*Stop By Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hydro Blue Pearl
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Ram 1500 Badge
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Sport Group Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Uconnect Access
BLACK W/HYDRO BLUE DELUXE CLOTH FRONT HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: Comfort Group Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
HYDRO BLUE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Humidity Sensor Black 4x4 Badge Power Adjustable Pedals Sport Performance Hood Black Ram 1500 Badge A/C w/Dual-Zone Automat...

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

