$27,363+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$27,363
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9612694
- Stock #: 23P026
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,420 KM
Vehicle Description
This Buick Encore boasts a Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers, Wiper, rear intermittent.*This Buick Encore Comes Equipped with These Options *Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power, rear with express-down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined-face alloy with Light Argent Metallic pockets, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control, Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.