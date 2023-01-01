Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Encore

80,420 KM

Details Description Features

$27,363

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,363

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$27,363

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9612694
  • Stock #: 23P026

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,420 KM

Vehicle Description

This Buick Encore boasts a Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers, Wiper, rear intermittent.*This Buick Encore Comes Equipped with These Options *Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power, rear with express-down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined-face alloy with Light Argent Metallic pockets, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control, Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 80,420 KM
$27,363 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Telluride SX
 24,512 KM
$64,114 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Compass Tr...
 70,034 KM
$38,084 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory