2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
This Chevrolet Cruze boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing.* This Chevrolet Cruze Features the Following Options *Windows, power with Express-Down, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning tones, driver and front passenger seat belts, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, USB ports, 2, with auxiliary input jack, front, USB charging ports, 2, rear, Trunk release, power, remote, Tires, 205/55R16 all-season, blackwall (AB, BC, MB, NT, PE, PQ, SK, NU, YT), Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
