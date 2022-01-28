$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
- Stock #: 22P026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,792 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000. Only 34,792 Miles! This Chevrolet Impala delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down.*This Chevrolet Impala Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) painted alloy, Wheel, compact spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Vent, rear console, air, Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel, Trunk opening touch pad, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.), Traction control, Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/50R18 all-season, blackwall.* This Chevrolet Impala is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
