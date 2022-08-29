Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

249,477 KM

$27,051

+ tax & licensing
$27,051

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD LT **AS TRADED SPECIAL**

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD LT **AS TRADED SPECIAL**

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$27,051

+ taxes & licensing

249,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9036499
  • Stock #: 22289A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 249,477 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD boasts a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Comes Equipped with These Options *Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower, Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top, Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a reliable Silverado 1500 LD today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

