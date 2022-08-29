$27,051+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD LT **AS TRADED SPECIAL**
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
$27,051
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 249,477 KM
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD boasts a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Comes Equipped with These Options *Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower, Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top, Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a reliable Silverado 1500 LD today!
