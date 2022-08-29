$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2019 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9237667
- Stock #: 23025B
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Spark boasts a Gas I4 1.4L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed.* This Chevrolet Spark Features the Following Options *Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 15" (38.1 cm) aluminum, Wheel, 14" (35.6 cm) steel spare (Requires (ZAL) T105/70D14 blackwall spare tire.), Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, USB data ports, 2, illuminated located in the front centre stack storage bin, Transmission, Continuous Variable (CVT), Traction control, Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall, Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire).* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.