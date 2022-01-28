Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Charger

70,436 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8185500
  • Stock #: 22P027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,436 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Dodge Charger delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" FINE SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, TIRES: P215/65R17 LOW ROLLING RESISTANCE (STD).*This Dodge Charger Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic , OCTANE RED PEARL, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7" Fine Silver Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.* This Dodge Charger is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
OCTANE RED PEARL
TIRES: P215/65R17 LOW ROLLING RESISTANCE (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
WHEELS: 17" X 7" FINE SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 16,311 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 3500...
 10,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Camar...
 117,541 KM
$19,784 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory