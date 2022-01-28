$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8185500
- Stock #: 22P027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,436 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Dodge Charger delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" FINE SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, TIRES: P215/65R17 LOW ROLLING RESISTANCE (STD).*This Dodge Charger Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic , OCTANE RED PEARL, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7" Fine Silver Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.* This Dodge Charger is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.