2019 GMC Canyon

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
This GMC Canyon delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down.*This GMC Canyon Comes Equipped with These Options *Window, rear-sliding, manual, Wheels, 20" x 8.5" (50.9 cm x 21.6 cm) Ultra-Bright machined aluminum with painted accents, Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, USB data ports, 2, includes SD Card Reader auxiliary input jack, located on the front console (Included and only available with (IOT) 8" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with Navigation.), USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac, Traction control, electronic, Tow/Haul Mode.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
