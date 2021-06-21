2019 GMC Canyon

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 2 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7499127

7499127 Stock #: 21438A

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 54,215 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Sliding Rear Window Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.