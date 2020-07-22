2019 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
This GMC Sierra 1500 delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down.* This GMC Sierra 1500 Features the Following Options *Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) machined aluminum with Dark Grey accents, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats), 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.), Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Trailer brake controller, integrated.* Stop By Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7