2019 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
- Listing ID: 9237664
- Stock #: 22P173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour G7c Cardinal Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Sierra 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.3L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down.*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Black gloss painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tires, 275/60R20 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with 20" or 22" wheels and tires.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire).* Visit Us Today *For a must-own GMC Sierra 1500 come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
