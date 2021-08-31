Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Terrain

68,586 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7770165
  • Stock #: 21518A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21518A
  • Mileage 68,586 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC Terrain boasts a Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L/92 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down.* This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options *Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.), Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.), USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front centre storage bin, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Trim, Black lower body, Transmission, 9-speed automatic 9T45, electronically-controlled with overdrive (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.), Trailering provisions, 1,500 lbs. (680 kg), Tires, P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD models only.), Tire, spare, T135/70R16 blackwall (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.).* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 75,545 KM
$20,214 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 37,630 KM
$45,923 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 1 KM
$37,026 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory