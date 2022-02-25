Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

68,631 KM

$39,645

+ tax & licensing
$39,645

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$39,645

+ taxes & licensing

68,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8299128
  • Stock #: 22091A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22091A
  • Mileage 68,631 KM

Vehicle Description

It's time to reward yourself with this Denali! Beauty is in the details.*This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options*This GMC Terrain delivers a Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin, Windows, power with rear Express-Down. Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents, Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trim, body-colour lower body, Trailering provisions, 1,500 lbs. (680 kg), Trailer hitch close-out cover.*Certified Pre-Owned Benefits*All of our certified pre-owned vehicles pass a 150-plus point inspection to ensure our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and come with a 3 month 5,000 km dealer certified warranty with roadside assistance. A free Carfax report is available to you on all our pre-owned vehicles. 3 Months of XM radio included. (When equipped in vehicle).*Visit Us Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

