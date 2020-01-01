2019 Kia Forte

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $30,000. This Kia Forte boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Machined-Finish Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.*This Kia Forte Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7