Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Forte

38,780 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,780KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6292614
  • Stock #: 20P078

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,780 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $30,000. This Kia Forte boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Machined-Finish Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.*This Kia Forte Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 161,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 41,145 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Lexus RX 350
 266,200 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory