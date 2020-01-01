Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

29,857 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6292620
  • Stock #: 20P076

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,857 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars. This Mazda Mazda3 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy, Valet Function.*This Mazda Mazda3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode, drive selection switch and paddle shifters, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 215/45R18 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Mazda Mazda3 come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 161,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 41,145 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Lexus RX 350
 266,200 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory