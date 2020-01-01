2019 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars. This Mazda Mazda3 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy, Valet Function.* This Mazda Mazda3 Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode, drive selection switch and paddle shifters, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 215/45R18 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).* This Mazda Mazda3 is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your Mazda Mazda3!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7