$33,390+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$33,390
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9422485
- Stock #: 22P207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CHOCOLATE METAL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22P207
- Mileage 73,919 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick with specific headlights. This Chevrolet Equinox boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Windows, power, rear with express-down.* This Chevrolet Equinox Features the Following Options *Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm), aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB data ports, 2, located in the front console bin, USB data ports, 2, includes SD Card Reader auxiliary input jack, located within front centre storage bin, USB charging-only ports, 2, located in the rear of the floor console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, Trim, Bright lower window.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Equinox come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.